The signs are all there, and even though it’s still reasonable to question the validity of several recent purported OnePlus 5T leaks, the 2:1 “full screen” phone is most likely real and coming soon to markets where the OP5 has sold out.

But while illustrious mobile device leaker Evan Blass claims he’s been able to confirm a “post-11/20 release” with two reliable sources, an image of unknown provenance suggests the OnePlus 5T will be launched “live” on November 16.

This new information doesn’t necessarily contradict the other, more vague intel, as OnePlus could live-stream the announcement event of its latest flagship on the 16th, then put the thing up for sale after the 20th.

Besides, what we’re looking at here is the alleged “live event” date for India, which may or may not coincide with the phone’s global timeline. Interestingly, the OnePlus 5 is still available around those parts, from both the manufacturer and Amazon’s regional departments.

You may have interpreted that as the OEM’s intention to not bring the OP5T to India, which doesn’t seem to be the case after all. Unsurprisingly, Amazon is tipped as the exclusive local third-party seller of the handset with a “larger display” and “same footprint”, though we can’t stress enough just how easy to fake an illustration like this is.