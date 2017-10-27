iPhone X AppleCare+ is $199, screen repairs without it are $279

If you want two years of extended warranty service for your iPhone X, you’re going to need to pay. If you don’t want that, but end up needing to repair your screen or, worse, do something worse, you’ll need to pay dearly.

Apple is charging $199 for AppleCare+ service for the iPhone X — that’s up against the $129 for the iPhone 6s, 7 and 8 and $149 for the Plus sizes. Sure, your warranty goes from one years to two and drops screen repair deductibles to just $29 — though if you’re on Verizon, you might want to check its Total Mobile Protection plan and see if you should buy an iPhone X through the carrier — and repairs for other damages to $99. You also get coverage for two accidental dings, something not under the standard warranty.

What if you don’t want to shell out $1,298 for a two-year guaranteed lifespan for that 64GB iPhone X? According to the company, screen repairs jump to $279 and repairs for other damages rocket to $549.

That’s steep. Let’s hope that third-party shops can get quick stock on replacement units, though we know that it’s been a hard-fought battle for the longest time.