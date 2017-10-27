iPhone X scalps averaging out to $1,500 in US, tops at $60,000

Someone had the bright idea of selling their 256GB Space Gray iPhone X pre-order for $59,999.99 on eBay. The listing ended without a buyer.

That said, you don’t have to look hard to find offers in the five-digits for what should cost $1,149 iPhone. Many listings insist that delivery is guaranteed since the device will be picked up from the Apple Store directly on November 3 or posting perhaps dubious screenshots of order confirmations to bolster the buyer’s comfort. It’s to be expected for the pre-order frenzy period.

eBay told TechCrunch that for the 13-hour period ending 1pm Eastern today, site users made 36,555 queries for the iPhone X. Prices general run around the $1,000 to $2,000 range. While there have been some “Buy It Now” listings, many are full-blown multi-day auctions with the hopes of inflation and the urgency of getting a device sooner than the “5-6 weeks” being offered by Apple right now.