iPhone X pre-order day and the October mailbag! | #PNWeekly 276 (LIVE at 3pm ET)
Hopefully you should be awake by now from that exhaustive pre-order process for the iPhone X. Ready to relive it again? We’ll talk about it and have a few words about how “lucky” certain people are to get one while others may have to wait weeks on weeks.
As we promised last week, we have finally reached into the mailbag for five listener topics and we’re gonna get through those, too! Shimon Das of Droid-Now will be guiding us along with some answers. It’s all on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on October 27th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!
Pocketnow Weekly 276
Direct Download
Recording Date
October 27, 2017
Hosts
Guest
Shimon Das (Droid-Now)
Sponsor
The Pocketnow Weekly is brought to you by AppRiver, the cloud-based software that keeps your email servers free of spam and viruses. It offers encrypted email, continuity, secure hosted exchange and even migration help, too. If having to manage your communications has become an obstacle to putting effort into your business, try any of AppRiver’s services FREE for 30 days. Visit appriver.com/weekly to sign up and we thank AppRiver for supporting the #PNWeekly!
News
- OPPO R11s: The surest sign of a OnePlus 5T
- Andromeda: Microsoft Courier alive again
- Amazon Prime Exclusive: LG G6, G6+, Q6, X charge admitted
- Pixel 3: one fish, two fish, three fish, a fish, b fish, c fish
- Verizon Unlimited: but only if you pay more
- iPhone X: Woz stays out of it, stays with 8
- Face ID: What’s going on with that accuracy?
Mailbag
50:28
We answer questions from:
- Jesse Trujillo – on OEMs’ design choices
- Timothy Beyer – Kyocera DuraForce Pro
- Kwadwo Boadu – a few smartwatch choices
- Paul Russell – lesser-known Chinese smartphone brands
- Zayn Shourbaji – on LG’s OLED displays
•
See you soon!