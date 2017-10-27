Google stretches Pixel 2 warranty to two years standard

We touched on this point earlier in covering Google’s response to criticisms of the Pixel 2 XL’s poor show of a display, but we wanted to double back and dig into the question of warranty.

Google Vice President of Product Management Mario Querioz said that if you’ve bought either Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, the standard warranty has now been extended to 2 years with worldwide coverage.

So, what does that mean for those who bought Preferred Care for that extra year? Orrin Hancock, a community manager, told Android Police that the policy will still cover two years, though customers can request a refund.

The length of the preferred care program remains the same. If you have a mechanical breakdown issue in the second year, you will no longer have to pay a deductible. Accidental damage is still subject to a deductible [ed: $79 for Pixel 2, $99 for Pixel 2 XL]. If you bought Preferred Care and want a refund you can get a full refund on your purchase of preferred care for up to 30 days, or a pro-rated refund anytime after that.

Screen repairs can be performed same-day at a local uBreakiFix repair shop. Particulars have been updated on the Google support page linked in the source bar below.