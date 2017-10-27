Android

Google stretches Pixel 2 warranty to two years standard

We touched on this point earlier in covering Google’s response to criticisms of the Pixel 2 XL’s poor show of a display, but we wanted to double back and dig into the question of warranty.

Google Vice President of Product Management Mario Querioz said that if you’ve bought either Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, the standard warranty has now been extended to 2 years with worldwide coverage.

So, what does that mean for those who bought Preferred Care for that extra year? Orrin Hancock, a community manager, told Android Police that the policy will still cover two years, though customers can request a refund.

The length of the preferred care program remains the same. If you have a mechanical breakdown issue in the second year, you will no longer have to pay a deductible. Accidental damage is still subject to a deductible [ed: $79 for Pixel 2, $99 for Pixel 2 XL]. If you bought Preferred Care and want a refund you can get a full refund on your purchase of preferred care for up to 30 days, or a pro-rated refund anytime after that.

Screen repairs can be performed same-day at a local uBreakiFix repair shop. Particulars have been updated on the Google support page linked in the source bar below.

Via
Android Police
Source
Google
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Google, HTC, LG, News, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, repair, uBreakiFix, US, warranty
