Google plays down Pixel 2 XL burn-in issue, also promising software updates and extended warranty
Google’s “active investigation” of those unusually early and distressingly serious Pixel 2 XL “burn-in” problems has concluded with a “tl;dr” explanation on the company’s official product forums that many reviewers are likely to find unsatisfactory, to say the least.
The search giant basically claims it’s perfectly natural for the 6-inch phone’s software navigation buttons to already leave permanent traces on the LG-made OLED display, further expecting the purported non-issue to “not affect the normal, day-to-day user experience of the Pixel 2 XL.”
In other words, Google thinks “day-to-day” users will either not notice the “differential aging” of the pOLED screen, or not let it bother them too much. That’s… possible, maybe, but at least for now, several people who have tested a wide variety of smartphones over the years suggest it’s simply not true that the Pixel 2 XL display exhibits similar “decay characteristics” as “OLED panels used in comparable products.”
For what it’s worth, “ongoing software” efforts are promised to “safeguard the user experience and maximize the life of the OLED display.” You know, like the constant, barely visible home button movement of Samsung’s Galaxy S8.
Google is also vowing to help satisfy Pixel 2 and 2 XL owners looking for more saturated colors with a new extra-vivid display mode coming in “the next few weeks” via a software update.
Last but not least, the standard warranty of both second-gen Pixel handsets is being upgraded to two years worldwide instead of just one in some regions (including the US). That’s to “give users peace of mind” and prove Big G’s confidence in the “exceptional smartphone experience” delivered by the 5/6-inch duo. Too bad said warranty doesn’t cover burn-in damage.