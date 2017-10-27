Google claims the Pixel 2 XL blue tint is ‘slight’ and ‘inherent’, Pixel 2 clicking will be fixed
Google almost can’t go a day without some new Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL complaint spreading like wildfire, and even when it’s all seemingly quiet on the bug-reporting front, the search giant insists on stirring up the hornet’s nest with non-explanations and non-fixes.
After enraging already disgruntled early owners of the Pixel 2 XL by claiming the unusually serious OLED burn-in situation is perfectly normal, Big G is now also saying the “slight” blue tint many “have been asking about” is “inherent in the display hardware.”
That may be so, but some people vehemently disagree with both the “slight” epithet and the assertion that the abnormal coloration is “only visible when you hold the screen at a sharp angle.”
Whatever the viewing angle, the tint is there for more than a few exasperated Pixel 2 XL users, which will not be appeased with warranty extensions. Some folks aren’t happy about software updates coming to “further enhance protections” against the screen burn-in “non-issue” either, fearing a reduction of the maximum brightness by a “virtually imperceptible” 50 nits will in fact be noticeable to the naked eye.
On the bright side, those with a baby Pixel 2 in their possession, who have largely stayed away from this type of drama anyway, should be happy to hear possibly their biggest problem will be (properly) fixed in “the coming weeks.”
A software update to address “faint clicking sounds” (way to downplay this glitch as well) is currently in the validation process, with NFC deactivation found to be an effective temporary workaround while you wait for the OTA. Oh, and don’t worry, the clicking noise apparently “does not affect the performance of your device.” It’s just super-annoying.