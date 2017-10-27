Apple sells out on iPhone X while carriers and retailers begin taking orders
It’s midday in the United States and on Apple’s site, it’s claimed that all variants of the iPhone X now take up to 6 weeks to ship out. If the average person were to wake up at a reasonable this morning thinking they could put down for a $999 or even a $1,149 iPhone without having to wait at least a month, they thought wrong.
Carriers and retailers joined in as well, both online and in stores for pre-orders. More of them are holding up and keeping ship dates closer to November 3, but that, too, will surely slacken.
It’s not surprise to hear, though that Apple is having the best time out of all of us. In a statement to multiple outlets, including 9to5Mac, it said:
We are thrilled to be taking orders for iPhone X, the future of the smartphone. We can see from the initial response, customer demand is off the charts. We’re working hard to get this revolutionary new product into the hands of every customer who wants one, as quickly as possible. We will keep accepting orders online, and iPhone X will be available at Apple retail stores on Friday, November 3 starting at 8 a.m., as well as from our carrier and retailer partners around the world.
For the courageous or outright lucky that are able to queue up for a week, you best be doing so right now. For the rest of the world, let’s hope that the supply strain we’ve been looking at for months will dissolve soon.
Then again, all of this could be worse: the iPhone 7 in its scarce Jet Black finish saw about 8 weeks of wait time after less than half a day.