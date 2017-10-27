iPhone X pre-orders are underway around the world, but you need to be quick to avoid big delays
Whether it will be able to scan your face with the incredible accuracy and security ballyhooed since its September 12 announcement or not, the iPhone X is clearly eye-catching and game-changing enough to draw the iPhone 8-unimpressed crowds.
The time has finally come to pull the trigger, and there’s absolutely no room for hesitation. In fact, if it’s past midnight when you read this, and you’re based in one of the 55 countries and territories part of the iPhone X’s first wave of availability, you’re probably too late.
Delivery estimates have slipped from November 3 to a vague and fairly distant “2-3 weeks” window at the flick of a switch stateside, for instance, although depending on your luck and the exact carrier and storage option you’re after, you may still be able to get the hot new “all-screen” device at launch next Friday.
It also couldn’t hurt to check out your local physical Apple Store for limited inventory, but again, you’re advised to be early or forget about it.
Analysts claim only between 2 and 3 million units will be shipped worldwide initially, with the number unlikely to exceed 20 or 25 mil by the end of the year. That’s a drop in the ocean compared to the projected demand, so we literally can’t stress this enough – if you’re thinking of purchasing the iPhone X, now’s the time to act. Just remember you’ll need to cough up at least $999.