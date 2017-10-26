Android

Diwali good for Xiaomi as it sells 4 million smartphones in a month

For September, Xiaomi proclaimed a record broken, selling more than 10 million smartphones. For the month between September 20 and October 19, it proclaimed a victory in India.

Manu Kumar Jain, vice president at Xiaomi and a manager of its Indian branch, tweeted out some startling statistics for the days around the Diwali holiday.

With it being the most purchased smartphone brand on Flipkart and Amazon and with over a million transactions at its website, the company was able to ship 4 million units in one month. 1 million units were said to be shipped in just two days during the Big Billion Day and the Great Indian Festival.

It did not report official annual results last year, though estimates put it down from 2015. However, this does represent massive growth in the subcontinent, the company having only entered into it in 2014.

