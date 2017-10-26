Pixel Visual Core in Pixel 2 was made with Intel

Google’s been trying to make its phones its own. While these secret sauces make the Pixels unique, they’re also not really “Made by Google.” HTC manufactured the Pixel 2 while LG made the Pixel 2 XL.

And Intel, it turns out, worked with Google to make the Pixel Visual Core, says CNBC. After iFixit tore down the Pixel 2 XL and found what looked to be that very chip with an “SR3” serial number — an indication of an Intel chip.

Google told the TV network that it had, indeed, partnered with Intel for the chip, something that wasn’t readily available from other sources.

The Visual Core is supposed to be activated on the Pixel 2 phones in a software update and further enhance on-device image signal processing for HDR+.

XDA-Developers also reports that the upcoming Google Clips camera will also feature a Vision Processing Unit from Intel, the Movidius Myriad 2.