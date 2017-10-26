OPPO’s unconventional lead-up to next month’s increasingly likely OnePlus 5T launch continues with the promised full announcement of that oft-teased new F5 “selfie expert” in the Philippines.

Also due out in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam before long, the OPPO F5 looks similar but not identical to the R11s the Chinese company “pre-announced” earlier today.

Surprisingly enough, the “full screen” 6-incher comes with a single 20MP front camera and a single 16MP rear shooter, despite following in the footsteps of the F3 and F3 Plus that both featured dual selfie cams.

It’s possible an eventual F5 Plus will double down on the “secondary” imaging sensors, although this standard OPPO F5 already touts some seriously impressive self-portrait skills. Artificial intelligence aims to help “capture the real you”, using more than 200 positioning spots to “accentuate your facial landmarks and contours” and “enhance the symmetry between features like your eyes, nose, cheekbones and jawline.”

Basically, this “facial feature optimization” technology wants to eliminate any and all imperfections, making every F5 owner look like a supermodel. That’s kind of the opposite of capturing “the real you”, but we’ll admit it sounds quite riveting.

By the way, that 20MP front-facing cam is pretty remarkable even when you disregard its unique AI enhancements, with f/2.0 aperture and a 1/2.8-inch sensor. The 16MP “main” snapper features f/1.8 aperture, and the FHD+ 6-inch display is “unadulterated by borders or buttons.”

There is a bit of bezel, of course, and the octa-core MT6763T processor hardly makes this your typical powerhouse. Intriguingly, OPPO is also promoting a “speedy facial unlock” method that’s almost certainly a lightweight compared to Apple’s Face ID tech.

The gold and black models pack 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, fetching the equivalent of $310 on pre-order starting today, while the snazzy red variant is a little more mysterious… and potent, with 6 and 64 gigs respectively.