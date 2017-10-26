Where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire, but what if the “smoke” surrounding an unreleased, unannounced smartphone smells unusually funky? Case in point, those sketchy renders purporting to show the upcoming OnePlus 5T, presumed to look a lot like the OPPO F5 we already know a great deal about.

Some concrete AnTuTu benchmarking data appeared to confirm these assumptions and suppositions, but as far as we can tell, the information isn’t publicly listed anywhere reliable.

Bottom line, we have nothing of substance to support the existence of a second 2017 OnePlus flagship device… aside from a plausible-looking teaser image. There’s also the rock-solid word of Evan Blass over on Twitter, as the serial leaker heard from two sources he “considers reliable” in the past 24 hours about a “post-11/20 release” of a mystery “18:9 model.”

Ironically, the intel was supplied after Blass expressed his skepticism regarding a 5T release in the “near future”, which made “little sense” to possibly the mobile industry’s most well-connected insider.

Cool photo, must have come from a great camera 😉 pic.twitter.com/DyiULnyTYN — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 25, 2017

Adding fuel to the speculation fire, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei continues to do what he does best on social media, tweeting cryptic stuff that could mean nothing… or everything. Pei admitted the OnePlus 5 was “more popular than we thought” a little while ago… without mentioning anything about an eventual stock replenishment.

Then, he deemed a recent review of the same phone “pretty late”, and shared a “cool photo” that “must have come from a great camera.” Maybe the slightly enhanced dual cam of the OnePlus 5T? If Evan Blass is right, and he almost always is, we’ll find out sometime after November 20.