Like most rookie smartphone vendors based outside the US, HMD Global is finding it tricky to establish a strong retail presence stateside. But this little Finnish company just so happens to be the exclusive global licensee of the Nokia brand, which once ruled the mobile industry with ease.

Naturally, there’s a lot of local interest in HMD-made devices like the Nokia 8, 7, 6, 5, 3 and even 3310 (2017), like pretty much everywhere else. Unfortunately, only two members of that ever-expanding family are officially up for grabs from authorized American retailers right now, with hopes of the high-end Nokia 9 bumping up the number to three soon enough.

In the meantime, those looking for a respectable Android mid-ranger with a little more punch than the standard Nokia 6 might be happy to see the Arte Black variant listed on Amazon.com.

Disguised as the Nokia “N6” in “Art” Black, this limited edition 5.5-incher is “temporarily out of stock.” That probably means it hasn’t been technically released yet, though on the bright side, you can order it already, and Amazon promises to “deliver when available.”

No words on when might that be, but note that you’ll need $299 to purchase this factory unlocked phone with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and glossy black finish.

The matte black model, alongside copper, blue and silver flavors, are $229.99 a pop in 32/3 gig configurations, or $179.99 if you don’t mind Amazon’s relatively nonintrusive “lockscreen offers” and ads for Prime members only.