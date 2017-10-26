New Galaxy X patent art shows off centipede hinge

Samsung is supplementing the original 2016 patent application for a foldable smartphone — dubbed by many as the Galaxy X — with new art.

The new entries, picked up by LetsGoDigital, show off two curved halves of the device, the top half holding the rear camera while the bottom half sporting a removable cover. The single display on the opposite site should be flexible, even through two separate housings.

The gap in between is covered with what we’re calling a centipede-like hinge. This one only has four legs, but should connect allow the two housings to bend along with that curved display. You can see the phone in three dimensions and fully folded here. The full supplement is available at the source link below this story.

No word on how unwieldy this design might be, though it’s the latest piece of intel we have for this device, set to be released sometime after the next year.