Previously focused solely on making affordable Android devices even cheaper, Amazon’s Prime Exclusive Phones program recently welcomed the upper mid-range Moto X4 among the likes of the Moto E4, G5 Plus, Nokia 6 or Alcatel Idol 5S.

But now Amazon Prime subscribers who feel they can live with sponsored screensavers and ads on their fancy new smartphone are taken to the next level, as LG joins this rapidly growing family of discounted unlocked handsets.

Pre-orders are underway today and shipments will begin on November 9 for LG G6, G6+, Q6 and X charge variants with “lockscreen offers & ads.” The top dog here is obviously the 128GB LG G6+, which is actually only now officially released in the US.

This not just quadruples the base storage of the regular G6, also coming with a premium 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC for “crisp, full sound through wired headphones.” And the thing is far from overpriced in its Prime Exclusive edition, fetching $499.99, down from a theoretical MSRP of $799.99.

Meanwhile, the LG G6 you all know and very few love can be purchased at $399.99 in black and platinum colors by Prime members only.

True bargain hunters should be happier to see the mid-end “FullVision” LG Q6 finally expanded stateside, priced at $299.99 for the ad-hating masses, and $229.99 with lockscreen offers.

Last but not least, the LG X charge breaks its Xfinity Mobile exclusivity deal, starting at $149.99 on Amazon.com. If you don’t want to make any sort of compromises, you’ll need to cough up an extra 50 bucks, and the 5.5-incher still delivers monster 4,500 mAh battery capacity, Android 7.1 Nougat software, and LTE connectivity for AT&T, Sprint or T-Mobile.

Oddly enough, the LG Q6 is listed as compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile, but not Sprint, while the G6 and G6+ support Verizon as their lone CDMA network.