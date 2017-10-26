iOS

iPhone X at Best Buy is $100 more if bought outright

One way to rope people into long-term equipment installment plans is to offer discounts and freebies. Another way to do it? Hike up the cost of buying a phone outright.

It might be especially difficult in Best Buy’s discretion since it offers phones on carriers’ EIPs with the occasional extra deal. And as a middle manager of sorts, it also would like to make some money off carrying the load.

So, if you get an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X through a carrier plan, you’ll pay the right price for them — for base models, that would be $699, $899 and $999, respectively. But if you want to go full retail price, you’ll pay $799.99, $999.99 and $1,099.99.

You’re still stuck with dealing with only AT&T, Sprint and Verizon variants regardless of your choice. But with most any other place — minus Xfinity Mobile — you’ll be able to pre-order the iPhone X at ungodly hours tomorrow. That’s 3am Eastern.

