The world’s fourth largest smartphone vendor is not a big fan of product variety, and that may end up costing it dearly in the long run. It also doesn’t help OPPO’s brand identity that some of its most interesting devices tend to strongly resemble flagships from sister company OnePlus.

Still, both F-series and R-series handsets continue to rack up rather robust sales numbers across key global markets. It’s almost time for another dual launch, with the OPPO F5 “selfie expert” targeting countries like India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, while the R11s probably intends to put China first.

Don’t be surprised if the OnePlus 5T borrows essential design elements from both “full-screen” devices, opting for better internals, including a Snapdragon 835 processor.

Just like the F5 a couple of weeks back, the OPPO R11s is “pre-announced” today, showing its true colors, both figuratively and literally, on the OEM’s official Chinese website.

Properly due out on November 2, in “champagne”, black and red paint jobs, this snazzy big guy substantially reduces the bezels of the original R11 and R11 Plus, which will likely allow it to squeeze 6 inches of screen real estate into a “conventional” 5.5-inch package.

Most of the specifications are technically under wraps, although benchmarks and other recent leaks have pretty much confirmed the OPPO R11s will offer Full HD+ display resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), Snapdragon 660 processing power, and 3200 mAh battery capacity.

For its part, OPPO wants us to know there’s 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space inside, dual 20 and 16MP cameras on the back, and an AI-enhanced 20MP shooter on the front. No words on pricing yet.