Sprint-owned Boost Mobile has had its deal of four lines of its unlimited data plan for $100 a month going for some time — three months and two weeks, to be more precise.

This week, T-Mobile’s prepaid outlet MetroPCS has started to run the same promo with its unlimited data plan and has tossed in free phones to boot. And while that move was drawing against AT&T’s Cricket Wireless specifically, Boost couldn’t help but run the gamut.

So, from Friday, October 27, the $100 price point will now go to five lines instead of four — that cuts out what would usually be a $30 a month add-on. The deal also adds in free phones like the Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge, LG Tribute HD and Moto E4.

Boost Mobile matched T-Mobile’s and MetroPCS’s decision to wrap in fees and taxes into the advertised price of service, so there’s blood to spill in this moving and shaking fourth quarter — typically a rowdy one for carriers.