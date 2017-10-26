One of the blessings that was brought about by Android Oreo was the fact that battery levels for paired Bluetooth devices could be seen in plain percentages in the back end of the settings menu and in the specific settings panel in the notification shade.

But we could go one further as Google will with Android 8.1. The Developer Preview is showing off accessory battery levels in the notification bar up top. That would collide with the phone’s or tablet’s battery level.

The APIs on the preview, which went out to several Pixel and Nexus devices yesterday, are final, so we should see this come along soon for said machines.

As headphone jacks get dropped on newer phones, this will become one of the more vital stats that will need instant access.