256GB Flash drive and SD card reader for your iOS — now 25% off

Portable flash drives are honestly one of the best inventions ever bestowed on mankind. You can fit thousands of important pictures, videos, and documents all in your pocket. Now we have the Naztech Xtra Drive Mini + 16GB microSD Card, which is like an upgraded, even-better flash drive.

The Xtra Drive Mini offers 256GB of extra storage for iOS devices and a micro SD card reader. You have a 3-way iOS data transfer possible when you plug in a micro SD card. Plus, there’s a 16GB microSD memory card included.

All this storage space is only $44.99. The Naztech Xtra Drive Mini is currently 25% off.