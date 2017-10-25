In Comcast’s largest bid to gain new wireline customers, its MVNO, Xfinity Mobile, is offering a $500 unspecified gift card for those pre-ordering the iPhone X from 8am local time on October 27.

Those customers must be new subscribers to the X1 Triple Play package for home internet, cable TV and mobile service. The offer lasts through December 3. More details are scarce, but other carriers will typically require 24-month device financing for rebate deals like this one.

The Xfinity Mobile network relies on seamless integration of the company’s 18 million hotspots across the country while using Verizon’s cellular network as a backbone. It is offered to any Xfinity customer with any combination of home internet, TV and phone service. It was recently reported to have procured 200,000 subscribers within the first four months of service.