When a phone nerd like Steve Wozniak holds off on the most transformed iPhone in years, something seems off.

The co-founder of Apple told CNBC that “for some reason” he’s opting against purchasing the iPhone X right from first pre-order day on Friday, mentioning his worries about Face ID not working as advertised in passing.

I’m just worried about what it provides me. I’d rather wait and watch that one. And I’m happy with my iPhone — which is the same as the iPhone 7, which is the same as the iPhone 6… to me. So I’m doing pretty well.

Wozniak makes the point that even from the iPhone 5s or iPhone 5c, every iteration was just a “small jump.” In fact, he hasn’t really been giving compliments to Apple’s mobile products for the past while. Some of the changes we’ve seen here could be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Still, even if he waits out the early hype and the expected supply strange, this is not something you see out of Woz who totes multiple phones and is willing to strike out with first-day sales.