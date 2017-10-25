Back when Qualcomm announced its super-advanced fingerprint authentication technology capable of scanning through OLED display stacks, as well as thick glass and metal, Vivo joined forces with the semiconductor giant for demos of modified Xplay 6 devices.

These were never intended for commercial purposes, but obviously, Vivo became a strong contender for the title of first smartphone vendor to launch a flagship model with a screen-embedded fingerprint reader.

It’s highly unlikely that a little-known Chinese device manufacturer could beat Samsung to market by six months or so, yet it sure seems that a Vivo Xplay 7 is in the works with absolutely no screen bezels.

A number of alleged internal presentation slides have surfaced on Chinese social media, alongside a trio of sharp product renders. They’re almost too sharp to be legit, looking more like concept images, but hope springs eternal.

Maybe that’s how Vivo envisions its next hero device, with actual production still a way off. That would explain why the Xplay 7’s list of selling points includes a Snapdragon 845 processor that’s due out sometime in the spring, as well as a mysterious and unreleased Sony IMX401 image sensor.

Vivo also appears to think it can equip this bad boy with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage, while the rear-facing dual cameras may support lossless 4x optical zoom. That’s all a little too good to be true, even 6 or 12 months from now, so it’s wise to keep a salt shaker nearby. Especially when it comes to the purportedly targeted 100 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under-glass fingerprint scanner or no under-glass fingerprint scanner, it’s a delicate engineering feat, to say the least.