Verizon video streaming can be uncapped for $10 per month

In another complication to Verizon’s unlimited data offerings, the network has decided from November 3 to offer 4K quality video streaming as a $10 per month add-on.

It had been steadily pulling the throttle on video streaming on the network since it introduced the Verizon Unlimited plan. Anecdotes first placed the cap at 1080p. After putting up its Go Unlimited and Beyond Unlimited plans, it further pushed down that cap to 720p even on the more expensive plan.

Verizon said to CNET that few phones would be able to take advantage of 4K resolution streaming. It’s very unfortunate that full HD and quad HD resolution streaming was not recognized, though. T-Mobile has claimed in its marketing that heavy network loads from video streaming have weighed speeds down.