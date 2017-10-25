T-Mobile’s modest Samsung Galaxy J7 gets Android 7.1, yes, 7.1 Nougat update
This is the textbook definition of bittersweet news. In very confusing fashion, T-Mobile seems to have started rolling out an official Android 7.1.1 Nougat upgrade for the “Un-carrier’s” original Samsung Galaxy J7 on October 19.
It seems that way, although Magenta’s support webpage alternatively lists OS versions 6.0.1, 7.0 and 7.0.1 as replacing 6.0.1 Marshmallow alongside broad “security updates.”
But here’s the thing: if the mid-range J7 is indeed being bumped up to Android 7.1.1, which we’ve verified from a number of sources, that means a 5.5-incher with HD screen resolution, 2GB RAM and a plastic build runs a newer software platform than the high-end Galaxy S8 or S7.
That should make up for the delay at which the SM-J700T has been brought to the Nougat camp, though it also signals the end of the software support road. Meanwhile, Samsung appears to have silently decided to skip the incremental 7.1.1 upgrade for newer and/or better phones set to receive Oreo goodies… eventually.
Bittersweet feelings for all, and a quick reminder that the T-Mo-specific Galaxy J7 isn’t identical to the “international” edition released in 2015 or the one from 2016. No longer available for sale, and replaced with a J7 Prime, this came with Marshmallows out the box, a 3000 mAh battery, 1.5GHz octa-core processor, 13MP rear camera, and 5MP selfie shooter.