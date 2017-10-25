Another day, another solid deal for folks who still believe in Sony’s smartphone design prowess and the Japanese company’s general commitment to the hyper-competitive mobile industry.

Now, the Xperia X Compact is obviously a lot older than the XZ1 Compact, as well as the regular XZ1 and the XZ Premium, not to mention humbler in pretty much every department that counts.

But last fall’s diminutive flagship certainly delivers enough bang for $279.99 today, starting with a still-respectable Snapdragon 650 processor and always plentiful 3GB RAM. Priced as high as $450 back in the day, the easily pocketable 4.6-incher dropped to $350 relatively quickly, hovering over the $300 mark since January.

We’re almost sure Best Buy has never sold the Sony Xperia X Compact this cheap before, so it might be wise to hurry and order the GSM unlocked device online or try to find it in a physical store near you.

The white version is the only one currently available at 280 bucks, while the “Universe Black” and “Blue Mist” flavors fetch $320 and $350 respectively, which doesn’t qualify as bargain pricing.

Keep in mind that Android 6.0 Marshmallow ran the software show at launch, but 7.0 Nougat replaced it an eternity ago, followed by 7.1, and soon enough, 8.0 Oreo.

Other more than decent features (for $280) include a 23MP rear camera with triple image sensing technology, HD screen resolution, USB Type-C connectivity, 32GB internal storage, microSD support, 2700 mAh battery capacity, and High-Resolution audio.