2016 Pixel devices start getting Google Lens button

The Google Lens feature isn’t officially active yet, but the icon’s on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL filmstrips. It’s supposed to pick up on addresses, phone numbers and other formatted text as well as relate objects and subjects in pictures to previous pictures. And you can interact with all that information in all the right places.

It’s also going to be available on the Pixel and Pixel XL. How can we tell? Reddit. /u/LaceratedCantaloupe had a screenshot of the Google Lens sub-app with the “Pixel preview” modifier added in.

The Google Lens icon is also causing a little discomfort in the community as it has displaced the Information icon.