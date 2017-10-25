Android

Nokia 8 users can test-drive Android Oreo, public betas also coming to Nokia 3, 5 and 6

Contents
Advertisement

HMD Global is today technically delivering on the first part of its very ambitious promise from last month, upgrading the Android 7.1.1 Nougat-powered Nokia 8 to 8.0 Oreo with almost a week to spare.

Unfortunately, we’re not looking at the world’s second non-Google phone officially brought up to date over-the-air with a finished, fully polished UI makeover. Instead, the Nokia 8 follows in the footsteps of the Huawei Mate 9, OnePlus 3 and 3T rather than the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, allowing its audacious owners to test an early copy of Android Oreo.

This public beta program has been a while in the making, so you may notice a few bugs and sense some general system instability, but nothing extreme. Your “pass” to Android 8.0 Oreo is just a couple of taps away at the “beta labs”-dedicated source link below.

All you need is a working Nokia 8 to qualify for the OS preview project, and any and all feedback will be appreciated, helping HMD “create the smoothest and purest Nokia phones experience.”

As the Finnish company’s current flagship device, the 8 was the obvious candidate to lead the way for its smaller and humbler siblings. But rest assured, Nokia 3, 5 and 6 users, you will receive the same open beta treatment before long, as well as actual, fully stable Oreo updates down the line.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Juho Sarvikas (Twitter)
Source
Nokia Beta Labs
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android 8.0 Oreo, Android 8.0 updates, Android Oreo, Android Oreo updates, Android updates, beta preview, beta test, HMD, HMD Global, News, Nokia, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 8, open beta, public beta
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).