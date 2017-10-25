Nokia 8 users can test-drive Android Oreo, public betas also coming to Nokia 3, 5 and 6
HMD Global is today technically delivering on the first part of its very ambitious promise from last month, upgrading the Android 7.1.1 Nougat-powered Nokia 8 to 8.0 Oreo with almost a week to spare.
Unfortunately, we’re not looking at the world’s second non-Google phone officially brought up to date over-the-air with a finished, fully polished UI makeover. Instead, the Nokia 8 follows in the footsteps of the Huawei Mate 9, OnePlus 3 and 3T rather than the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, allowing its audacious owners to test an early copy of Android Oreo.
This public beta program has been a while in the making, so you may notice a few bugs and sense some general system instability, but nothing extreme. Your “pass” to Android 8.0 Oreo is just a couple of taps away at the “beta labs”-dedicated source link below.
Announcing Nokia phones beta labs! Be the first to test #AndroidOreo on #Nokia8 (physical Oreos not included!) https://t.co/91uhqstnnm pic.twitter.com/GNiNrK31B0
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 25, 2017
All you need is a working Nokia 8 to qualify for the OS preview project, and any and all feedback will be appreciated, helping HMD “create the smoothest and purest Nokia phones experience.”
As the Finnish company’s current flagship device, the 8 was the obvious candidate to lead the way for its smaller and humbler siblings. But rest assured, Nokia 3, 5 and 6 users, you will receive the same open beta treatment before long, as well as actual, fully stable Oreo updates down the line.