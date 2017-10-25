Disappointed to hear HTC’s big November 2 event might be all about the mid-range U11 Life rather than the company’s first 2:1 flagship phone with (relatively) thin screen bezels?

Maybe don’t make plans for next Thursday just yet, as a fresh (and very official) Twitter teaser suggests, dare we say it, that Evan Blass was wrong… for a change. The famous (and infamous among tech execs) mobile device leaker urged us to dial back our excitement, but the hype is over 9000 again.

The (not so) cryptic image tweeted by HTC with the tagline “you’ll see it all on 11.02.2017” clearly shows the back of a premium handset with a large camera in tow and circular fingerprint scanner.

This shiny look aligns almost perfectly with CAD-based U11 Plus renders revealed a little while ago, closely resembling the actual high-end 6-incher certified by Tenaa as well. That’s definitely a U11-borrowed “liquid glass surface crafted to impress”, which the U11 Life is expected to tone down in accordance with a significantly lower price point.

Besides, the U11 Life has itself been rendered multiple times by credible sources, sporting a massive “chin” naturally accommodating a fingerprint reader disguised as a home button.

Bottom line, the HTC U11 Plus is now practically confirmed to see daylight on November 2, and for once, we’re happy to see a leaker with a near-impeccable track record get one wrong.