Launching the company’s first ever phone technically made to work with Sprint’s CDMA network in addition to GSM carriers was an important milestone for BLU Products, even though the S1 doesn’t exactly provide a lot of bang for your buck.

But now the Miami-based “market leader in unlocked devices in the United States” is back doing what it does best, releasing yet another surprisingly powerful and good-looking Android handset compatible with the likes of AT&T and T-Mobile only at an ultra-low price point.

Unveiled yesterday, and put up for sale on Amazon immediately, the BLU Vivo 8L was available for a discounted $150 for a few hours before jumping to its $199.99 MSRP.

It’s certainly frustrating to miss such a killer deal, but even at two Benjamins, the mid-range 5.3-incher feels like a bargain. As the name suggests, this is quite similar to the Vivo 8, which typically fetches $300, marked down to $250 at the time of writing.

Slightly smaller and slower than its 5.5-inch, Helio P10-packing forerunner, the BLU Vivo 8L shines in the self-portrait department, with a 20MP “super” front-facing camera. In addition to a wide angle lens, LED flash and F/2.0 aperture, that selfie juggernaut also boasts “enhanced face beautification software” and “smart scene picture detection.”

The rear shooter is considerably humbler, but not a total pushover, with a 13MP Sony IMX258 sensor, while a monster 4,000mAh battery is aided by a frugal octa-core MediaTek 6753 processor and 720p screen resolution in its mission to keep the lights on for days in a row.

Made of 90 percent metal, the Vivo 8L features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD card slot, 4G LTE connectivity, and Android 7.0 Nougat software. Pretty dreamy spec sheet for two hundred bucks, don’t you think?