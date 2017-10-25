BlackBerry KEYone deal only for today in Canada to $649.99

In Canada, Amazon and Staples both have the BlackBerry KEYone for $80 off its typical price just for today, October 25.

Through the end of the day in the North, customers can get the standard version of TCL subsidiary BlackBerry Mobile’s first device for $649.99. That’s just under US$513, by the way — just shy of the launch price on the sole carrier version in the US at Sprint.

Audience demand has been publicly perceived to be more brisk than even with the Priv. It’s the first BlackBerry-branded Android device with a static hardware keyboard and it’s had great power cycles to go with it.