BlackBerry

BlackBerry KEYone deal only for today in Canada to $649.99

Contents
Advertisement

In Canada, Amazon and Staples both have the BlackBerry KEYone for $80 off its typical price just for today, October 25.

Through the end of the day in the North, customers can get the standard version of TCL subsidiary BlackBerry Mobile’s first device for $649.99. That’s just under US$513, by the way — just shy of the launch price on the sole carrier version in the US at Sprint.

Audience demand has been publicly perceived to be more brisk than even with the Priv. It’s the first BlackBerry-branded Android device with a static hardware keyboard and it’s had great power cycles to go with it.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
MobileSyrup
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, Phones
Tags
Amazon, Blackberry, BlackBerry Mobile, Canada, Deals, discounts, KEYone, News, Staples, TCL
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.