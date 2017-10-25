AT&T 3Q17 earnings mark declines overall

AT&T is losing some money.

It reported third quarter results and they did not impress analysts. All revenues tallied to $39.67 billion and converted it into net income of $3.12 billion. Those are 3 percent and 9 percent declines, respectively.

In addition to the 900,000 fewer handset upgrades year-over-year it reported earlier, it only saw 117,000 postpaid and 324,000 prepaid branded subscribers come into the fold while resellers loss out on 392,000 customers — the overwhelming majority of the 2.27 million net customer pickups were for connected devices like smartwatches and tablets.

With multiple adjustments, its earnings per share failed to meet Thomson Reuters estimates by 1 cent. Shares dropped 1.6 percent in after-hours trading yesterday.

Keep in mind that other businesses, such as the wireline and entertainment sectors — think about that $85 billion Time Warner acquisition — also dragged the company down.