The TrueDepth camera system that’s supposed to make Face ID happen has gone through a slog of a process. Reports from The Wall Street Journal and, just today, from Bloomberg reflected pressure to put together an adequate number of iPhone X units to ship by November 3.

The latter report claimed that Apple decided to lower the bar of accuracy for the TrueDepth part in order to move more phones. The company officially stated that Face ID would have a 1,000,000:1 accuracy target as opposed to Touch ID’s 50,000:1.

In a statement that we’ve obtained through The Verge, Apple has defended the accuracy of Face ID and has gone against the Bloomberg report.

Customer excitement for iPhone X and Face ID has been incredible, and we can’t wait for customers to get their hands on it starting Friday, November 3. Face ID is a powerful and secure authentication system that’s incredibly easy and intuitive to use. The quality and accuracy of Face ID haven’t changed. It continues to be 1 in a million probability of a random person unlocking your iPhone with Face ID. Bloomberg’s claim that Apple has reduced the accuracy spec for Face ID is completely false and we expect Face ID to be the new gold standard for facial authentication.

The TrueDepth system is comprised mainly of a dot transmitter and receiver. It verifies identities by tracking ad matching against the dot-matrix echo of users’ faces.

Apple has had to defend the iPhone X against doubts of consumer response and supply. CEO Tim Cook believes that the phone is at a “value price” of $999.