AnTuTu benchmark signals some OnePlus 5T specs

As the OnePlus 5 disappears from view, the OnePlus 5T is coming to the surface. The looks are already there and so are some of the spec lines.

While we’ve gotten a couple of off-hand mentions of numbers, this run of the Chinese AnTuTu benchmark, obtained by GizChina.it, purport the mother lode of the “ONEPLUS | A5010” — we should note that the OnePlus 5 had the notation “A5000,” and that the OnePlus 3T was given the “A3010” name in China.

While neither accuracy nor truthfulness are guaranteed, we do figure that there is a kernel of truth given the spec track from the OnePlus 5 — while the Snapdragon 835 is retained as well as a possible top memory configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, we do get reassurance about the 2:1 display at full HD resolution that’s been depicted. There’s also a pair of 20-megapixel cameras, though these are not specific to front nor back. We figure that there are dual rear cameras going on here. And the Android Oreo software is appreciated out of the box.

There’s also word of an OPPO R11S coming down the pipeline with similar specs, but we’ll have more coverage headed the same direction to you.