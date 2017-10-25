Android

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp hit Android and iOS next month

The next Nintendo franchise to come off the console and onto the smartphone will be Animal Crossing.

“Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” will be the seventh game in that series and one of five Nintendo franchises that will or already have a mobile game — Miis, Super Mario, Fire Emblem and the Legend of Zelda are the others.

The player acts as a camp manager and directs campmates in fun activities. Many of the tropes enjoyed in Animal Crossing, including time-based interactions and custom site furnishings, will be in this game. It will be released starting from late November in 40 countries:

  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Brazil
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Mexico
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Thailand
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

