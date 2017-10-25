Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp hit Android and iOS next month
The next Nintendo franchise to come off the console and onto the smartphone will be Animal Crossing.
“Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” will be the seventh game in that series and one of five Nintendo franchises that will or already have a mobile game — Miis, Super Mario, Fire Emblem and the Legend of Zelda are the others.
The player acts as a camp manager and directs campmates in fun activities. Many of the tropes enjoyed in Animal Crossing, including time-based interactions and custom site furnishings, will be in this game. It will be released starting from late November in 40 countries:
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Thailand
- United Kingdom
- United States
