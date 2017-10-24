Vodafone UK iPhone X pre-orders paired with free AirPods

Carriers in the United States have opted to “subsidize” the price of an iPhone X through trade-in deals. That’s not much of a subsidy if you ask us.

Vodafone UK is one of the networks getting it right, though, by offering AirPods to the first thousand pre-order customers. But it’s still wrong because it’s only available to people who got an email promoting this deal.

If you decide to lodge register your interest with carrier and then order an iPhone X with any plan between October 27 at 8am UK time and October 30, you’ll be confirmed for a pair of free AirPods. A confirmation text will be sent to you on October 31 and deliveries will begin from December 4.

Sure, it’s a £159 value paired to a £999 iPhone, but at least you don’t have to give something up for it.