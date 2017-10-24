The disaster that left the Galaxy Note 7 and its smoking, exploding batteries in perpetual disrepute was on a Southwest Airlines flight that attempted to leave for Baltimore, but didn’t leave its gate at Louisville International Airport.

Samsung Spain decided to flip the script on this incident. We haven’t heard about any explosions with the Note 8 as of yet and it seems like airlines and regulators are allowing it to travel with passengers. So, it partnered with Iberia Airlines and gave out 200 units to some media members, but mostly unsuspecting passengers.

¡Hay selfies que rebosan sonrisas! Mucha emoción entregando los #Note8abordo a todos nuestros clientes del IB0513 de hoy ✈️📱 @SamsungEspana pic.twitter.com/KYmS0tZYp2 — Iberia (@Iberia) October 23, 2017

The 7:30am commuter flight from Madrid to A Coruña was graced with 200 phablets as flight attendants “welcomed on board the Galaxy Note 8.”

Earlier this month, flights out of the capital to Madrid, Bilbao, Granada and Jerez also featured free snacks and beverages courtesy of both Iberia and Samsung.