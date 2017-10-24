While Apple is reportedly intent on leaving Touch ID technology behind altogether next year, as Face ID production woes are nearly over, and there’s no reason to doubt the functionality and security of the facial recognition feature, Samsung may need to make another tough decision or two regarding next-gen Galaxy flagships.

This year’s S8 and Note 8 stirred quite a few controversies with the placement of their “conventional” fingerprint readers, as screen-embedded sensors couldn’t overcome various manufacturing hurdles.

Even though Qualcomm is closer than ever to commercially releasing state-of-the-art under-display fingerprint scanning solutions, the Galaxy S9 is still widely expected to sport a rear-mounted biometric sensor.

This should at least be located less awkwardly than its 2017 predecessors, with the Galaxy Note 9 then finally integrating a fingerprint reader directly into its “Infinity Display.”

But what if there’s another option for both 2018 Galaxy heroes? One inspired by Apple and Essential. That’s right, a divisive “notch”, screen cutout or “recess.” Only this small fingerprint sensor housing could be situated on the bottom of a phone’s front panel, based on a patent filed with the Korean Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS).

The thing is, while the patent’s documentation has only been made public yesterday, October 23, 2017, the initial inquiry was actually sent to KIPRIS way back in April, 2016.

In other words, Samsung envisioned this authentication and product design method long before the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 saw daylight, so we can’t be sure the GS9 will indeed come with a hole in its screen. For all we know, this possibility could have been scrapped many months ago.