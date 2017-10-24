Microsoft ensures Surface Pro LTE’s sales date is within 2017
Cellular-connected laptops haven’t been of wide appeal — when you have a home internet bill as well as one for your phone, chipping in another fistful of dollars for the portable computer isn’t really a priority. Plus, many wireless customers have reliable mobile hotspot.
But the Surface Pro LTE is coming for those who absolutely, definitely need the internet on their convertible Windows 10 tablet, no matter where they are. However, according to MSPoweruser when a mention of it was made on the Microsoft Store website, there was an accompanying passage that read:
The new Surface Pro with LTE will be made avaiable(sic) for purchase at retail Spring 2018.
Not the case as Microsoft has confessed to the same outlet that the LTE variant “will be available later this year as previously promised” with more availability details “in the coming months.”
The device will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 LTE modem — currently within the Snapdragon 835 chipset — and may go public at the Future Decoded conference from October 31 and go on sale from December 1.