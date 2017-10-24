No need to wait four more weeks for Black Friday deals to come if you’re thinking of switching over to MetroPCS or simply adding a couple of lines to an existing account at T-Mobile’s “flagship prepaid brand.”

Metro is looking to once again leave the competition in the dust, and this time, it’s not going to be easy for Sprint daughter operator Boost Mobile to catch up. AT&T subsidiary Cricket Wireless isn’t even playing in the same league as MetroPCS, charging almost double the bargain champion’s monthly rate for a total of four unlimited everything lines.

That’s right, a family of four binge watchers only has to pay $100 a month now, with 3 lines costing $90 overall, and two setting you back $80. The first one is still 50 bucks, and the usual restrictions apply. Namely, video content is streamed at “DVD quality” (480p only), speeds can be reduced in times of network congestion once you exceed a 35GB cap, and no tethering is available.

If you also want to use your phone as a mobile hotspot, you’ll have to cough up $60 for one extra-unlimited service line, and $30 for each additional line up to a total of four.

All prices include taxes and fees, as per common T-Mobile practice, and new customers can choose from a crazy long list of free phones. Regardless of your former carrier, if you embrace MetroPCS, you just need to pay sales tax for the Alcatel Fierce 4, Fierce A30, Coolpad Defiant, LG Aristo, K20 Plus, Moto E4, Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime, J7 Prime, ZTE Blade Z Max or Avid TRIO.