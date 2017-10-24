Android

HTC Financing divides up smartphone purchases through TD Bank

HTC has not provided a financing option for first-party smartphone sales. Instead, it has directed customers to PayPal Credit for a period now.

It has bucked the trend of md-size OEMs providing zero-interest lines of credit. These manufacturers typically don’t get much support from carriers with sales incentivization falling well short of players like Apple, LG and Samsung.

But up in front of a November 2 hardware launch event, the Taiwanese company has launched HTC Financing with backup from TD Bank of North America. Currently zero APR financing through 24 months is only available for phones priced at $599 and above. The good news is that this includes any applicable tax — a 64GB HTC U11 with tax costs $689.56, but all of it can be financed to about $29 per month over two years.

