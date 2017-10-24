Android

Pixel 3 codenames: we’re gonna need a bigger boat

The Nexus and Pixel series have gone into the oven of development hell with fish-based codenames such as “hammerhead” and “maguro.” The most recent batch, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, actually had an extra partner that got cut out — the trio were “walleye,” “muskie,” and “taimen.” The typical sizes of the referenced fish in real life have been an analogue to the amount of power or size.

Well, Droid Life has picked up from its source that Google is planning on a simpler alphabetical order to the Pixel 3 devices being incubated right now: “albacore,” “blueline,” and “crosshatch.” Furthermore, a patch file on the AOSP gerrit mentions “crosshatch” and another unknown device, a “wahoo.” It also has a kernel live in the Google Git.

We’ve seen some of the families of fish, especially when we’re talking about tuna. We believe it to be more likely that the first three fish, which may get called out in the future as ‘a,’ ‘b,’ and ‘c,’ will be smartphones. It is unclear what “wahoo” is, but it may be a device that was held over from launch this year.

