Facebook now testing 4K video hosting

Facebook is currently doing what YouTube did seven years ago: it is testing hosting 4K video, the company tells TechCrunch.

In the past couple of years, Facebook has built support for 4K 360° video, but had only upgraded 2D video streaming from 720p to 1080p. But as more longform content from production partners comes down the pipeline, Facebook is left to catch up to YouTube, Vimeo and other sources that have made transitions to 4K uploads and live streams in the past three years.

Look for clips from more renowned video publishers and click on the gear icon to see if it has a 2160p option.