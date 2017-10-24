Android

B&H Photo opens pre-orders for unlocked LG V30 in US, ships December 5

For the amount of belly-aching that T-Mobile did to tout the LG V30 as its first to support its 600MHz spectrum, this unlocked device doesn’t seem like it’s entirely fit for the US.

It made its debut on B&H Photo’s site for the price of $829.99 — about par for the course when it comes to the US carriers as of right now. It’s supposed to ship from December 5 — a full six weeks from today.

What troubles us just a little bit is the band support on this device: sure, it has CDMA and GSM support for basic 3G service on the United States’s major networks. It also can handle Bands 2 and 4 for LTE — AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon share those waves — as well as bands 5, 12 and 13 for wide-range LTE on each of the three networks. US Cellular customers will do just fine here.

The only Sprint LTE band this V30 supports is number 25. If you’re a customer on that network, you’ll want to consider the V30+.

You’ll miss out the most if you’re on AT&T as bands 17 and 30 are out of the question and you’ll also lose out on T-Mobile without Band 71 — that’s 600MHz.

