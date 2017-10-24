Best Buy’s Moto X4 pre-orders come with free $50 gift cards

Even though it technically follows in the footsteps of a beloved high-end Moto X Style released more than two years ago, the new and long overdue Moto X4 is not exactly what we’d call a flagship Android phone right now.

But the Full HD 5.2-incher is decidedly eye-catching, courtesy of an anodized aluminum frame, contoured 3D glass back, and “diamond-cut” edges. Protected against water damage, the upper mid-ranger features two impressive (and protruding) rear cameras, as well as hands-free Alexa voice assistance with no need for an overpriced snap-on accessory.

All in all, both Project Fi subscribers looking for a squeaky clean Android One experience and shoppers of the unlocked, “standard” variant from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg or B&H can be happy with the X4’s value for its reasonable $400 MSRP.

Bargain hunters already have two ways to save a little extra money, with a Prime Exclusive version available for $70 off at Amazon, and a $50 Best Buy gift card thrown in, no questions asked.

Keep in mind that the former markdown is only valid for Amazon Prime members, and you’ll need to live with the occasional ad and “lockscreen offer”, while the latter freebie has absolutely no strings attached.

Simply pre-order the unlocked GSM and CDMA-compatible Moto X4 from Best Buy in “Sterling Blue” or “Super Black”, cough up $399.99, and expect to receive the $50 coupon shortly after the handset’s actual delivery. You’ll then have to purchase something else to take advantage of the discount, but that’s still better than getting nothing extra for your four Benjamins.