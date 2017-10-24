Delivering on a vague promise from a couple of months back, Apple Pay is simultaneously expanding to four new countries today, bringing the grand total of global markets where the digital wallet service is supported to a Samsung Pay-matching 20.

Sweden and the United Arab Emirates actually threw their weight behind Cupertino’s arch-rival first, while Denmark and Finland are yet to embrace mobile payment solutions from Samsung or Google.

Apple Pay’s “list” of participating banks is extremely short across the Scandinavian region, merely including Nordea and ST1 in both Sweden and Finland, as well as Denmark’s local Nordea branch and Jyske Bank.

Edenred and N26 support is said to be coming soon to Apple Pay in Finland, while early Swedish digital wallet adopters can look forward to Ticket Rikskuponger payments on the fly from eligible iPhones and Apple Watches in the near future.

Over in the UAE, Apple has gathered quite a few financial partners already, including Emirates NBD, HSBC, Rakbank, Standard Chartered, Mashreq and Emirates Islamic.

Needless to point out you can use Apple Pay in thousands of stores and restaurants in the four new supported countries for fast, secure and easy checkout at NFC-powered POS terminals. There are also numerous apps and websites part of this industry-revolutionizing initiative worldwide, and before long, Apple Pay Cash functionality will allow iOS users to exchange money effortlessly via iMessage.