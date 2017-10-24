iOS

Apple Pay raises its tally of supported countries to 20 with Denmark, Finland, Sweden and UAE rollouts

Contents
Advertisement

Delivering on a vague promise from a couple of months back, Apple Pay is simultaneously expanding to four new countries today, bringing the grand total of global markets where the digital wallet service is supported to a Samsung Pay-matching 20.

Sweden and the United Arab Emirates actually threw their weight behind Cupertino’s arch-rival first, while Denmark and Finland are yet to embrace mobile payment solutions from Samsung or Google.

Apple Pay’s “list” of participating banks is extremely short across the Scandinavian region, merely including Nordea and ST1 in both Sweden and Finland, as well as Denmark’s local Nordea branch and Jyske Bank.

Edenred and N26 support is said to be coming soon to Apple Pay in Finland, while early Swedish digital wallet adopters can look forward to Ticket Rikskuponger payments on the fly from eligible iPhones and Apple Watches in the near future.

Over in the UAE, Apple has gathered quite a few financial partners already, including Emirates NBD, HSBC, Rakbank, Standard Chartered, Mashreq and Emirates Islamic.

Needless to point out you can use Apple Pay in thousands of stores and restaurants in the four new supported countries for fast, secure and easy checkout at NFC-powered POS terminals. There are also numerous apps and websites part of this industry-revolutionizing initiative worldwide, and before long, Apple Pay Cash functionality will allow iOS users to exchange money effortlessly via iMessage.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
MacRumors
Posted In
iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
Apple, apple pay, digital wallet, iOS, mobile payment service, mobile payments, News
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).