If it looks like an iPhone 7s, but is branded with an unjustified iPhone 8 name, essentially launching at the same time as a game-changing iPhone X, it’s probably going to sell like a humdrum iPhone 7s.

Multiple market researchers and analysts have compared the iPhone 8 rather unfavorably to the 7 over the last few weeks, following a global commercial debut that failed to generate the excitement of the family’s previous releases.

This already tepid demand is reportedly declining fast, as the X draws near and Face ID production woes are purportedly a thing of the past. But according to newly disclosed analysis from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus didn’t sell like a typical “S” upgrade in the latter stages of September.

They actually accounted for a smaller percentage of total Q3 iPhone sales than the 6s and 6s Plus back in 2015. Technically, since the latest iterative iOS devices were only launched on September 22, racking up 16 percent of all iPhone sales scored in the 90 days ending on October 1 doesn’t sound all that bad.

But the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus first saw daylight on September 25 two years ago, and less than a week later, they were already at 24 percent of the total July – September volume. Needless to point out the iPhone 6 and 7 performed even better in their respective first “quarters”, at 46 and 43 percent of sales respectively.

Clearly, the iPhone X announcement “changed the market dynamic”, prompting the bulk of iFans looking for a high-end upgrade to wait. Others may have decided to snub both the X and 8, settling for a discounted 7 or 7 Plus. The latter duo captured 58 percent of Q3 2017 iPhone sales, compared to just 35 percent for the 6s and 6s Plus in the September 2016 quarter.