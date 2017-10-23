Can you say deja vu? Between clipping speakers, cameras melting down in purple and not doing what they’re supposed to do, the original Pixel and Pixel had their share of problems.

Beyond the LG-made Pixel 2 XL’s display, even the regular Pixel 2, manufactured by HTC, has its share of display critics complaining of its overbearing red. And then its integrity was tested to a literal breaking point. Now, we have two more stories of quality assurance horror for this Google-fronted phone.

Redditor /u/dpezet reported that a slip of paper (seen above) was on top of his 128GB Pixel 2 in Quite Black when they unboxed it and found that, out of several possible maladies, had “cosmetic damage.” They are now working with Google support to fix the situation. The subsequent thread goes on to discuss how Google gets left on the hook for HTC’s or LG’s problems.

On another side of Reddit and on the XDA-Developers forum and in the Pixel User Community, early users have complained of a high-pitched beeping and clicking coming from the Pixel 2’s speakers. There’s suspicion that the NFC antenna is producing interference with the speakers as it receives power.

John Bowdre, a top contributor on the Pixel User, theorizes that this issue could be coming out of the “B” factory at HTC’s production complex Taoyuan, Taiwan.

Two of my friends also have Pixel 2s but do not have this issue. Fellow TC Bigs73 prompted me to check the serial numbers of these devices. Mine starts with “FA”, indicating it came from HTC’s Taiwan Taoyuan B factory; theirs both start with HT, indicating that they came from the Taiwan Yaoyuan A factory.

Users who are experiencing this issue should contact Google’s support structure for an RMA.