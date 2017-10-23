Verizon iPhone X trade-in discounts are tiered by device, $300 tops
We’re on opposite end of the week for iPhone X pre-orders — they begin October 27 at 3am Eastern, as you know — and we’ve already seen Sprint throw punches with a trade-in deal for the $999 device. Thing is, you may be able to get a $350 discount.
Well, Verizon‘s paring things down to a few specific levels. If you plan on getting an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X up to $999.99 in value (that means the 256GB iPhone X isn’t applicable here), you can get up to $300 in trade-in credit. You just have to be on Verizon Unlimited or sign up for either the Go Unlimited or Beyond Unlimited plan. You’ll also have to get a two-year device payment plan, too, as the credits come with each monthly bill.
And even with all that, you’ll have to figure out how much you can get back per device you trade in. Here’s the tier listing:
$300
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- LG G6
- Moto Z2 Force
- Galaxy S8
- Galaxy S8+
- Galaxy S7
- Galaxy S7 edge
- Pixel XL
$200
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- LG G5
- LG V20
- Pixel
- Moto Z Force
- Moto Z Droid
- Moto Z2 Play
- Galaxy S6
- Galaxy S6 edge
- Galaxy S6 edge+
- Galaxy Note 5
$100
- iPhone 5S
- iPhone 5C
- iPhone 5
- HTC 10
- Galaxy Note Edge
- Galaxy Note 4
- Galaxy S5
- Moto Z Play