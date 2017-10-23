Verizon iPhone X trade-in discounts are tiered by device, $300 tops

We’re on opposite end of the week for iPhone X pre-orders — they begin October 27 at 3am Eastern, as you know — and we’ve already seen Sprint throw punches with a trade-in deal for the $999 device. Thing is, you may be able to get a $350 discount.

Well, Verizon‘s paring things down to a few specific levels. If you plan on getting an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X up to $999.99 in value (that means the 256GB iPhone X isn’t applicable here), you can get up to $300 in trade-in credit. You just have to be on Verizon Unlimited or sign up for either the Go Unlimited or Beyond Unlimited plan. You’ll also have to get a two-year device payment plan, too, as the credits come with each monthly bill.

And even with all that, you’ll have to figure out how much you can get back per device you trade in. Here’s the tier listing:

$300

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

LG G6

Moto Z2 Force

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 edge

Pixel XL

$200

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

LG G5

LG V20

Pixel

Moto Z Force

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z2 Play

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 edge

Galaxy S6 edge+

Galaxy Note 5

$100

iPhone 5S

iPhone 5C

iPhone 5

HTC 10